Bills’ Josh Allen says he needs to make changes to his game: ‘I can’t continue to do this’

Josh Allen made two issues transparent when the Bills started their voluntary offseason exercise program previous this week. He mentioned that his dedication to soccer and the Bills is at an all-time prime. The Bills quarterback additionally mentioned that he plans to regulate his enjoying taste as he strikes additional into his profession.

Allen’s feedback referring to his dedication would possibly stem from some outdoor complaint following his offseason golfing tours. Allen’s remarks about converting his recreation has to do with the bodily toll it has taken on him. And whilst it has led to each particular person and workforce luck, Allen’s gunslinger mentality has now and then avoided the Bills from advancing additional within the playoffs.

“I know this sounds crazy, but I’m getting older,” Allen mentioned, via the team’s website. “It’s like I can’t continue to do this. I know when I’m using my youth I feel like I can, but over the course of my career, I’m going to have to learn to adapt and change. And I’ve always had the mindset of I’ve been a football player first and a quarterback second, and at some point that’s going to have to switch. When that point is I don’t know, I guess I’ll let my body tell me.”

As he alluded to, Allen is attempting to in finding the stability between maximizing his immense skill whilst additionally studying how highest to use it. There’s no doubting Allen’s skill as a quarterback. He’s a two-time Pro Bowler who has a 54-24 regular-season file because the Bills’ beginning quarterback. Along with being a strong-armed passer, Allen is a talented runner with 38 profession speeding touchdowns and a 5.7-yards-per-carry reasonable.

Allen’s powers, then again, will also be his Kryptonite. In 77 video games, Allen has 60 interceptions that come with 29 selections over the last two seasons. He threw extra interceptions (4) than landing passes (3) in Buffalo’s two postseason video games this previous January. The Bills slightly beat undermanned Miami within the wild card spherical earlier than being blown out through visiting Cincinnati within the divisional spherical.

More than interceptions, Allen has paid the cost for his fearlessness operating the ball. There are definitely occasions to throw warning to the wind (see John Elway’s helicopter run past due in Super Bowl XXXII), however extra ceaselessly than now not, the smarter name is to play it protected whilst enjoying the lengthy recreation.

Allen is not the one quarterback that has had to find out how to harness his recreation. 1 / 4-century in the past, Brett Favre lead the Packers to back-to-back Super Bowls after reeling in his recreation. He by no means totally removed his gunslinger mentality (ask Vikings lovers in regards to the 2009 NFC identify recreation), however Favre nonetheless loved a 20-year-career that during 2016 used to be immortalized in Canton, Ohio.

Allen is hoping to have a equivalent tale throughout his profession. So are Buffalo lovers who’re hoping that Allen can ship the franchise’s first Super Bowl berth in 30 years.

“At the end of the day, it’s just being smart with the football, smart with the body, and understanding situational football really better,” Allen mentioned. “If there’s a third down where we got to get it, I’m going to do whatever it takes to get it. But if it’s a second and 10, I got 9 yards to go, no need to put the shoulder down and try it. We can get it on third and 1 with our players and trusting the guys around me. And if not, so be it, we’ll put Von Miller back on the field and let him go to work too.”