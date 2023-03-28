Bill would let Georgia hospitals form police departments | Georgia

(The Center Square) — Georgia lawmakers have signed off on law permitting hospitals to begin police departments the usage of qualified legislation enforcement officials, very similar to the manner many faculties take.

Lawmakers on all sides of the aisle overwhelmingly voted in choose of House Bill 383, the Safer Hospitals Act, to ship the measure to Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican. The new legislation would take impact in July if signed into legislation.

- Advertisement -

“Hospitals are often in high traffic areas and are around-the-clock operations, so sometimes you have people coming into work or leaving work in the dark, in the middle of the night, so safety on hospital campuses is something that there was a need to improve,” state Rep. Matt Reeves, R-Duluth, informed The Center Square. “…This is solely giving the hospitals a tool to enhance safety on their hospital campuses for the benefit of their patients.”

This legislation provides medical institution workers to the present listing of emergency room staff, paramedics, transit drivers and legislation enforcement workforce safe from attack and battery via enhanced prison consequences.

Under the measure, any individual convicted of annoyed attack or battery in opposition to a healthcare employee or an emergency well being employee on a medical institution campus faces 3 to two decades in jail. Hospital guards would have arrest powers, and licensed safety workforce may raise a firearm on campus.

- Advertisement -

An Atlanta-area medical institution to begin with asked the law, which Reeves mentioned calls for no tax greenbacks. Lawmakers expanded the measure to incorporate hospitals statewide after listening to from methods outdoor metro Atlanta.

“Hospital staff have suffered a significant increase in violent attacks in recent years, and we appreciate the leadership of legislators to add these protections,” Monty Veazey, president of the Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals, mentioned in a remark to The Center Square.

“Well-trained hospital police will know how to de-escalate violence before it erupts, and their experience will give them insight into whether a person is in crisis or just simply violent,” Veazey added. “Measures to keep staff safe will go a long way toward retention, which is critically important as we face workforce shortages, like so many other industries in Georgia.”

- Advertisement -

Reeves brushed aside issues that hospitals may use their new police forces to quash questions from sufferers concerning the high quality of care they won.

“By having security that’s under the auspices of the hospital, they will have a more patient-centered view of law enforcement,” Reeves added. “Currently, hospitals who don’t have hospital campus police either hire off-duty police officers who were out there patrolling the streets the rest of the week or private security companies, and either of those two options are not as attuned and well-trained and patient-oriented.”