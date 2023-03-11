Bill would ban marriages under age 16 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A kid marriage invoice used to be handed through the West Virginia Senate on Friday evening after it used to be modified to ban someone more youthful than 16 from getting married and to ban age gaps of greater than 4 years for 16- and 17-year-olds.

The Senate handed the invoice on a 31-1 vote. It now is going to the House of Delegates, which up to now handed its personal model. The legislative consultation ends Saturday.

“I want us to pass something because our current situation is intolerable,” Morgan County Republican Sen. Charles Trump mentioned.

Currently, kids can marry as younger as 16 in West Virginia with parental consent. It lets in someone more youthful than that to get married with a pass judgement on’s waiver.

The Senate invoice would take away the chance that any one more youthful than 16 may just marry. Those ages 16 and 17 would have to acquire parental consent they usually could not marry anyone greater than 4 years older than them.

Existing criminal marriages, together with the ones carried out in different states, would be unaffected.

The invoice used to be regarded as lifeless on Wednesday evening when the Senate Judiciary Committee rejected it, however the invoice used to be resurrected through Trump at the Senate flooring Thursday and moved to Friday’s ultimate vote.

According to the nonprofit team Unchained At Last, which seeks to finish compelled and kid marriage, seven states have set the minimal age for marriage at 18, all since 2018. Supporters of such regulation say it reduces home violence, undesirable pregnancies and improves the lives of teenagers.

Trump mentioned maximum states permit 16- and 17-year-olds to marry with some necessities connected.

“I know this has been a contentious issue among a number of people,” Trump said. “My hope is this will be viewed as a reasonable and acceptable compromise and a necessary change to our law. It would bring West Virginia in line with the vast majority of states in the country.”

Although fresh figures are unavailable, in keeping with the Pew Research Center, West Virginia had the perfect fee of kid marriages a number of the states in 2014, when the state’s five-year reasonable used to be 7.1 marriages for each and every 1,000 kids ages 15 to 17.

Putnam County Republican Sen. Eric Tarr mentioned he were given married in highschool at 17 and his first kid used to be born 5 days after commencement. He mentioned he favored Trump’s model of the invoice as it “protects family.”

Kanawha County Republican Sen. Mike Stuart mentioned his mom used to be married at 16 and his folks are nonetheless in combination.

“I don’t say that with any amount of shame,” he mentioned.

A former federal prosecutor, Stuart added the invoice wouldn’t be a remedy to kid intercourse exploitation in the state. He mentioned that problem would be helped via extra training, investment, legislation enforcement and prosecutors.

“Our law in West Virginia is pretty darned good. With this amendment it becomes even better,” Stuart mentioned. “And there’s not a state in the country that can hold a candle to West Virginia on these issues.”

The lone vote in opposition to the invoice got here from Cabell County Democratic Sen. Mike Woelfel.

“Our state has invested a lot of money in improving our national image,” Woelfel mentioned. “Every time we have a debate like this talking about child brides, we add to that negative image. Let’s leave it at 18. My God, it’s marriage. How in the world can teenagers negotiate a marriage at this point. Marriage is for adults.”