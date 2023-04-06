Bill to repeal unlawful state sodomy ban advances in Texas House

AUSTIN — A House committee has handed a invoice that may repeal the state’s unconstitutional and unenforceable regulation criminalizing homosexual intercourse.

House Bill 2055 via Rep. Venton Jones, D-Dallas, would take away the state’s ban on “homosexual conduct” from state statute twenty years after it was once deemed unconstitutional. The House Committee on Criminal Jurisprudence voted unanimously in choose of the invoice on Wednesday, after Jones amended it to stay parts of present regulation that say “homosexuality is not a lifestyle acceptable to the general public.”

- Advertisement -

Jones, who’s homosexual and the state’s first overtly HIV-positive lawmaker, issued a remark pronouncing he was once “proud.”

“This historic bill repeals archaic language in Texas law,” he mentioned. “I look forward to working with the Speaker and Calendar’s Committee to ensure HB 2055 gets placed on the House Floor Calendar as soon as possible.”

During committee debate on March 29, Jones mentioned that the invoice was once about extra than simply cleansing up defunct regulations from the books.

- Advertisement -

“Everyone in the state of Texas should be afforded equal treatment,” Jones mentioned. “After 50 years, it is time to remove the language and do away with discrimination.”

Related: ‘Homosexual behavior’ was once unlawful 15 years in the past. How a ways have LGBTQ rights in Texas come since?

The vote was once taken the similar week that the Texas Senate handed expenses banning gender putting forward scientific remedies for minors, criminalizing drag displays and different performances deemed inappropriately sexual and blockading public budget to municipal libraries that host drag tale hours for youngsters.

Texas lawmakers handed the ban on homosexual conduct, colloquially known as the “sodomy ban,” in 1973. The regulation made it against the law for somebody to have interaction in sure sexual acts, together with oral or anal sex, with someone else of the similar intercourse.

- Advertisement -

The U.S. Supreme Court dominated the ban, and an identical regulations in 12 different states, was once unconstitutional twenty years in the past this summer season. But legislators have now not got rid of the regulation from the books even supposing it’s unenforceable.

Texas Democrats have attempted to repeal the regulation each and every consultation because the Supreme Court’s ruling. One invoice was once voted out of committee in 2017, with Republican improve, however by no means were given a vote at the House ground. The improve for repeal has been slowly rising, alternatively, with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz backing the hassle closing summer season.

Related: Ted Cruz says Texas must repeal ban on homosexual intercourse

The invoice was once now not with out opposition. Two representatives with Texas Values, a Christian advocacy workforce, spoke in opposition to the invoice as a result of they adverse getting rid of the sections of present regulation that counsel youngsters study that homosexuality is unacceptable.

During debate, Chairman Joe Moody requested the Texas Values representatives if they might improve the invoice if the well being code sections have been left intact. They demurred, pronouncing they might have to speak about it and noting that, in basic, the gang opposes homosexuality.

Moody spoke back: “Not everything we think is immoral is illegal.”

Jones mentioned he was once upset with the tone of the dialog.

“LGBTQ people are more than just sexually transmitted diseases,” Jones mentioned. “We are your sons. We are your daughters. We are your cousins. We are your family members. We are your friends. And I am your colleague.”

On Wednesday, Jones mentioned he labored with individuals on each side of the aisle and determined a very powerful trade to make was once to center of attention on getting rid of the criminal activity language.