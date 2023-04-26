Bill that would lift rent control ban voted down in Colorado Senate committee | Colorado

(The Center Square) – A invoice to lift Colorado’s prohibition on native rent control insurance policies used to be defeated through a 4-3 vote in the Senate Local Government and Housing Committee on Tuesday.

House Bill 23-1115 would have repealed state legislation prohibiting counties and municipalities from enacting any ordinance or answer that would control rent on personal residential assets.

- Advertisement -

Sen. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon, whose district covers the mountains and plains space of the higher Western Slope, joined 3 Republicans at the committee in vote casting to delay the invoice indefinitely.

“I’ve become convinced that rent control, even in a local manner like this, could – and probably would – stifle development, particularly for some of these large multifamily affordable-housing projects that we need,” Roberts stated towards the top of a nearly three-hour listening to at the invoice earlier than casting his vote.

Sen. Robert Rodriguez, D-Denver, and one of the most invoice’s sponsors, stated the law used to be designed to offer native governments the power to create housing answers.

- Advertisement -

“The state took it upon (itself) to know what’s best for our communities,” Rodriguez stated in the beginning of the listening to. “All this bill is doing is removing that and allowing communities to design what works for their communities. We can have discussions about how it could be done. I have tons of ideas.”

Roberts stated the foundation of the issue will also be discovered in the loss of provide of housing. He discussed a job drive he served on with Sen. Julie Gonzales, D-Denver, and the bulk whip, the place a nonpartisan research discovered the state lacked 150,000 devices. He additionally stated the movements of a municipality may just impact surrounding spaces.

“That’s really important for me in the mountain communities,” Roberts stated. “The downstream impacts through a valley could be really harmful to the constituents of mine that are living downstream of where that rent control happens. It might help the individual people who are living in a certain town right now, but it will have a downstream negative impact on new development and prices of current rentals throughout the valley and that’s troubling.”

- Advertisement -

The law handed out of the House through a 40-24 vote in February.

“There’s not any data showing that this is going to stifle construction or stifle growth,” Sen. Sonya Jaquez Lewis, D-Longmont, stated earlier than the overall vote. “It’s just not proven. I didn’t see any data proving that at all in this testimony.”

Paul Kashmann, a member of the Denver City Council, testified in want of the invoice and stated the price of housing is past the achieve of the town’s personnel.

“We cannot afford to be a city where only the rich can live,” Kashmann stated. “… Price gouging is among the many reasons for accelerating rents. There are badly needed tools to confront this within the umbrella of policies we call rent control.”

Anneliese Steel, senior director of public affairs for Colorado Concern, a gaggle of the area’s most sensible industry leaders, testified the housing scarcity should be solved however the proposed law didn’t give you the resolution.

“Rent control is a knee-jerk response to high costs that fails to consider future market distortions,” Steel said. “This is a well-researched area of housing policy that has largely failed in every jurisdiction has been introduced in.”