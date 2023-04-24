Bill giving Florida rape victims more time to report headed to Senate floor

Victims of rape will now have more time and choices to report their attacks and make certain that the perpetrators are held in control of the remainder of their lives. This comes after a invoice cleared its ultimate committee within the Florida Senate on Monday afternoon.

The present legislation mandates that those that dedicate sexual battery on an grownup should be prosecuted inside 8 years, until the sufferer experiences the crime to legislation enforcement inside 72 hours. However, in the event that they do make the reporting cutoff, there’s no statute of obstacles.

State Senator Tracie Davis (D-Jacksonville) argued that 3 days merely is not sufficient time to procedure and report the stressful incident. As a outcome, law she is sponsoring would give grownup victims of first and second-degree sexual battery 3 weeks to report their attack and nonetheless be in a position to hang their attackers in control of the remainder of their lives.

Her invoice additionally proposes that victims could make the preliminary report to now not simply legislation enforcement but additionally scientific pros, comparable to medical doctors or psychotherapists, or any person they have been operating with or know in my opinion, thereby permitting them more time and privateness.

The invoice is now headed to the Senate floor and nonetheless has one more committee forestall within the House. Although the invoice isn’t retroactive, because of this the brand new reporting window to negate the statute of obstacles would handiest follow to rapes that happen after July 1st of this yr.

