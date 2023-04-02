Bill Clinton paid Paula Jones settlement, not hush money

Some have drawn comparisons between former president Donald Trump’s alleged hush money bills and a agreement Bill Clinton paid in 1998.

A grand jury has voted to indict former president Donald Trump on fees associated with hush money bills allegedly made to grownup movie actress Stormy Daniels in 2016. The actual fees are lately unknown, and received’t be unsealed till Trump is arraigned on Tuesday, April 4.

- Advertisement - Since Trump’s indictment was once introduced, some folks on social media have made comparisons to former president Bill Clinton. The claims say Clinton made hush money payments to Paula Jones, who accused the then-president of sexual harassment. Several VERIFY readers additionally requested us whether or not Clinton made hush money bills to Jones.

Did Bill Clinton make hush money bills to Paula Jones?

Then-president Bill Clinton settled a years-long lawsuit with former Arkansas state worker Paula Jones for $850,000 in 1998. The agreement was once public and did not represent “hush money.”

The case started with a lawsuit filed by way of Jones in opposition to Clinton in 1994. She alleged Clinton sexually careworn her in a lodge 3 years prior, and sought $700,000 in damages from the president, Central Arkansas Library System (CALS) Encyclopedia of Arkansas says. Clinton denied the allegations.

The lawsuit was once public, and Clinton’s deposition all the way through one among its lawsuits immediately resulted in his impeachment. Independent Counsel Ken Starr wrote in his 1998 referral to the U.S. House of Representatives that Clinton had lied underneath oath all the way through one of the most lawsuit’s depositions.

Clinton tried to have the court docket brush aside the go well with at the grounds of presidential immunity, consistent with Oyez, an archive of Supreme Court instances. In 1997, Clinton’s dismissal request rose to the Supreme Court, which unanimously dominated that the president did not have immunity from civil litigation apart from underneath extremely atypical cases.

“The historic ruling was generally well received by the press, the public, and the legal community, all of whom supported a ruling that was generally seen as reinforcing the idea that the president is not above the law,” the CALS Encyclopedia of Arkansas says.

That despatched the go well with again to district court docket. Rather than proceed to battle the lawsuit, Clinton agreed to an out-of-court agreement with Jones in November 1998, consistent with court documents.

Under the phrases of the agreement, Clinton paid Jones $850,000 to brush aside the case, CALS Encyclopedia of Arkansas says. Those phrases stipulated that Clinton did not recognize any wrongdoing on his phase, in spite of his cost to Jones. Press reports from the time mentioned Clinton paid $375,000 from his private finances and $475,000 from an insurance coverage. These varieties of settlements are prison.

In 1999, Clinton was once present in contempt of court docket for his failure to obey the court docket’s discovery orders all the way through the lawsuit, court documents display. As punishment, he was once fined and his legislation license was once suspended for 5 years.

This agreement did not represent “hush money.” By definition, “hush money” is money paid to any individual to stay one thing secret. This is the definition utilized by the Merriam-Webster and Cambridge dictionaries, whilst the Collins and Oxford dictionaries specify that the money is paid to stay one thing “damaging or embarrassing” secret.

But Jones’ accusation was once already public by the point she gained the money. And she maintained her accusations in opposition to Clinton when she made public feedback in opposition of his spouse Hillary Clinton’s marketing campaign for president in 2015 and 2016.

“He does not have a right to be in the White House to serve the people the way he treated women, sexually harassing women,” she told the Daily Mail in 2015. Later within the interview, she mentioned she “told truth so there are no regrets at all” in regard to her sexual harassment allegations.