Bill Belichick identifies all-time best players at 3 key positions, and he coached them on Patriots, Giants

Bill Belichick is extensively considered the best head trainer in NFL historical past. He’s gained six Super Bowls whilst main the New England Patriots since 2000 and used to be even hoisting Lombardi Trophies prior to that because the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants. Of route, his soccer tale is going additional again as his father coached at the U.S. Naval Academy all over his adolescence, so he has been across the recreation for many, if now not all, of his existence.

Naturally, that places Belichick able to come back throughout a number of nice players over his training lifetime, and that comes with some all-time greats. While chatting with (*3*), Belichick highlighted 3 players that he feels are the best at their respective positions. On offense, that honor used to be bestowed on quarterback Tom Brady, who he gained all six of his Patriots titles along and sparked a two-decade-long dynasty in New England. As for the defensive facet of the ball, that went to out of doors linebacker Lawrence Taylor all over his days as an assistant trainer with the Giants.

Finally, Belichick grew to become to important groups and put gunner Matthew Slater on the pedestal, dubbing him the best particular groups participant of all time.

“I feel like I’ve coached the best offensive player, the best player in football in Tom (Brady); the best defensive player in football in L.T. (Lawrence Taylor), and the best special-teams player in football in Matt Slater,” Belichick informed Tannenbaum. “If you’re a coach and you coach Taylor, Brady and Slater, that’s three pretty good players.”

Of route, Brady and Taylor want no advent. Brady is probably the most adorned participant in league historical past and is extensively thought to be to be the best of all time even past his place. Taylor is regarded as the best defensive participant of all time and helped lead the Giants to 2 Super Bowls within the overdue 80s and early 90s.

As for Slater, he’s somewhat extra unsung in large part as a result of he’s only a distinct groups participant. The three-time Super Bowl champion holds the document for many particular groups Pro Bowl choices (10).

“As a core special-teams player, Slater really is, you know … has been the best of all time,” Belichick mentioned. “I hope he gets recognized for that.”

Slater is getting into his sixteenth season within the NFL in 2023. Whenever he does make a decision to name it a occupation, it’s going to then spark an enchanting debate referring to his candidacy for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. One one who will reputedly be banging the drum exhausting for him to place on a gold jacket and input Canton will probably be Belichick.