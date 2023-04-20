Bill banning assault weapons voted down in Colorado House Judiciary Committee | Colorado

(The Center Square) – A invoice to prohibit firearms described as “assault weapons” did not advance out of the Colorado House Judiciary Committee early Thursday after a 13-hour listening to.

House Bill 23-1230, subsidized by means of Rep. Elisabeth Epps, D-Denver, would have prohibited the producing, uploading, buying, or promoting of an assault weapon, amongst different restrictions. The invoice was once postponed indefinitely on an 8-5 vote. Reps. Lindsey Daugherty, D-Arvada, Bob Marshall, D-Highlands Ranch, Said Sharbini, D-Thornton, Marc Snyder, D-Manitou Springs, joined the committee’s 4 Republicans in vote casting to put off.

“Although I know objectively – because I’m an organizer and my mama didn’t raise no quitter – the work we have to do takes years,” Epps stated sooner than the vote.

Colorado House Republicans thanked loads of individuals who testified towards the invoice during the day, both in particular person or remotely.

“Let’s get back to actual solutions that address soft-on-crime policies, securing our schools and addressing the mental health crisis facing our state,” the House GOP posted on social media after the vote. “Unfortunately, the session is almost over and Colorado House Democrats still haven’t gotten serious about our crime problem.”

Committee Vice Chair Jennifer Bacon, D-Denver, stated some rhetoric all through testimony wasn’t pertinent to the invoice.

“The question that I wanted to ask was, if someone was at church or in a movie theater and we were notified that someone entered with a gun, which gun is it that we hope no one has?” Bacon requested. “Because that’s what we’re trying to solve for. This bill is not about a firearms ban. This bill is not denial of protecting oneself. And even through all the conversations about those with mental health issues or needs, the question is, if people want to do us harm, how do we mitigate the impact?”

Rep. Ryan Armagost, R-Berthoud, stated firearms are not the issue.

“We just have to focus on mental health,” stated Armagost, who instructed the committee he sought help for his psychological well being. “I’ve heard testimony tonight about how it’s not going to be a one-visit thing. No, there’s many ways to address mental health. Every person is different.”