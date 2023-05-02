Big 12 eyeing multi-year agreement for football, basketball games in Mexico as soon as 2024

The Big 12 convention is ready to go into right into a multi-year agreement to play regular-season American soccer and males’s basketball games in Mexico, ranging from 2024. Potential host towns had been known as Monterrey for soccer games and Mexico City for males’s basketball, and there also are plans so as to add ladies’s basketball, ladies’s football, and baseball. No finalizations had been made in regards to the groups or dates for the games in Mexico City. However, hypothesis has been raised about Kansas and incoming Big 12 member Houston as potentiated combatants. The convention plans to make an reliable announcement concerning the games at its spring conferences, lately going down in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The commissioner of the Big 12, Brett Yormark, has been impressed by means of the world good fortune of MLB, NFL, and NBA games which were held in Mexico. As the Big 12 goals to emulate this good fortune, the plan is to have a longer consult with to Mexico with a multi-year agreement, no longer only a weekend sport. The Estadio BBVA in Monterrey with 53,500 seats is being focused by means of the Big 12 as a soccer venue, whilst males’s basketball games may well be performed on the 22,300-seater Arena CDMX in Mexico City.

The Big 12’s exploration of Mexico-based games is a part of Brett Yormark’s new method to increasing the convention’s achieve. In March this yr, the convention introduced its partnership with the NFL to release the Big 12 Pro Day in 2024, with the purpose to extend publicity for its athletes in comparison to conventional on-campus professional days. Yormark has expressed his want to make the Big 12 a in reality nationwide convention, with a geographical footprint and a powerful emblem.

This newest transfer follows a sequence of different adjustments for the convention. Texas and Oklahoma are departing for the SEC subsequent yr, and 4 new contributors, BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF, might be arriving for the 2023-24 season. The Big 12 provides a conference-record 14 contributors sooner than returning to 12 contributors following the departure of Texas and Oklahoma. Brett Yormark has prompt that the Big 12 will not be achieved with growth, telling John Canzano and Jon Wilner previous this yr that the convention wish to create extra price for its media companions by means of having a fourth Pacific time zone.

Yormark prior to now finalized the extension of the Big 12’s media rights handle ESPN and Fox Sports via 2031, value roughly $2.3 billion in overall price.