Big 12 And NFL Team Up For Conference-Wide Pro Day In 2024

This week, the Big 12 and the NFL announced they are teaming up to launch the Big 12 Pro Day in Frisco, Texas — which will be making its debut in the spring of 2024.

The Big 12 Pro Day, which is set to take place at Ford Center at The Star, will be the first-ever conference-wide pro day, replacing traditional on-campus talent assessment days for college football players.

The event will show off the collective football talent of the Big 12 Conference’s student-athletes, putting them through on-field workouts and drills, as well as providing medical and player skill assessments in advance to the NFL Draft.

NFL Network will be in-attendance to provide coverage for the event, filming the workouts and drill performances of the participating players, along with providing commentary and analysis. The coverage will be featured on various NFL Network programming and promoted through the NFL’s digital and social channels.

“The first-of-its-kind Big 12 Pro Day will provide our student-athletes an opportunity to showcase their talent and skill as they turn their NFL dreams into reality,” said Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark. “Through this partnership with the NFL, Big 12 student-athletes will receive national media exposure across NFL Network and NFL Media platforms.”

In addition to providing exposure on the football field, the event will also host a job fair and offer non-football career networking opportunities for the student-athletes participating in the event.

While the Pro Day’s in-stadium workouts will be closed to the public, the Big 12 Conference says that it plans to host an event for fans that day.

Called Big 12 Fan Fest, the event will take place outside of the Pro Day, offering up numerous fan engagement experiences, VIP appearances, screens broadcasting the NFL Network’s coverage of the Pro Day and more.

For more information on the Big 12 Conference, head over to big12sports.com/sports/football