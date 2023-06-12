Biden’s root canal complete, he’s ‘doing just fine,’ White House says

The process was once completed on the White House.

President Joe Biden underwent the final touch of a root canal on Monday, forcing him to leave out internet hosting a “College Athlete Day” birthday celebration and a few different conferences.

According to a memo from Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s doctor, the process was once completed on the White House.

- Advertisement -

Biden didn’t move below normal anesthesia and as such the twenty fifth Amendment was once no longer invoked and the president stayed in rate, the White House mentioned.

He known Sunday he “was experiencing some dental pain in his lower right premolar,” O’Connor wrote, and a dental staff from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center got here to the White House and carried out an preliminary process.

There had been no headaches, and O’Connor reported Biden “tolerated the procedure well.”

- Advertisement -

President Joe Biden smiles all over a gathering on the White House, Washington, June 8, 2023. Niall Carson/AP, FILE

Then, on Monday morning, Biden was once “experiencing further discomfort … which was anticipated,” O’Connor mentioned.

- Advertisement -

“The endodontal specialty team from Walter Reed will complete the president’s root canal day, at the White House,” the doctor wrote.

Biden was once set to host NCAA champions from the 2022-2023 season with 2nd gentleman Doug Emhoff at the White House South Lawn.

Vice President Kamala Harris took Biden’s position on the match.

Biden final month welcomed the LSU Tiger’s ladies’s basketball staff and UConn Huskie’s males’s basketball staff to honor their nationwide titles.

In 2008, it was reported Biden were given the decision that he was once Barack Obama’s vp pick out whilst sitting in a dentists’ place of work as Jill Biden underwent a root canal.

The different occasions on Biden’s agenda for Monday, together with a gathering with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and a Chiefs of Mission reception, had been postponed till Tuesday.

-ABC News’ Cheyenne Haslett contributed to this file.