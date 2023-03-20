Biden’s first veto defends ESG retirement investment rule

I simply vetoed my first invoice.

This invoice would chance your retirement financial savings via making it unlawful to imagine chance elements MAGA House Republicans do not like.

Your plan supervisor will have to be in a position to offer protection to your hard earned financial savings — whether or not Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene likes it or no longer. pic.twitter.com/PxuoJBdEee

— President Biden (@POTUS) March 20, 2023