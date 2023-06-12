Biden to host outgoing NATO secretary-general Stoltenberg as competition to replace him heats up

WASHINGTON — WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is welcoming outgoing NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to the White House for talks on Monday as the competition to in finding his successor to lead the army alliance heats up.

Stoltenberg, who has led the NATO since 2014 and has had his tenure prolonged 3 times, mentioned previous this yr he would transfer on when his present time expires on the finish of September. The jockeying to replace him is intensifying as leaders of the 31-member army alliance are set to meet subsequent month for his or her annual summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Last week, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made the case for U.Okay. Defense Minister Ben Wallace immediately to Biden. The U.S. president additionally met with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, some other attainable contender.

Asked in regards to the NATO task at a news convention with Sunak via his facet, Biden known as Wallace “very qualified” however famous that the dialog amongst NATO leaders to discover a “consensus” pick out to replace Stoltenberg used to be ongoing. Biden’s opinion carries monumental weight as the U.S. spends greater than another member within the alliance on protection.

Frederiksen sought to play down her candidacy after she met with Biden remaining week. She declined to say whether or not she mentioned the approaching emptiness with him, telling newshounds that she didn’t need to cross “further in these speculations about NATO.” The alliance hasn’t ever had a feminine secretary-general.

A British govt legit, who used to be no longer approved to remark publicly and spoke at the situation of anonymity, mentioned forward of Sunak’s consult with that the British chief desires to ensure that the following secretary normal “carries on Stoltenberg’s good work of modernization but also understands the importance of defense spending at this critical time.”

Denmark has lagged in the back of NATO’s goal for participants to spend 2% of gross home product on army budgets via 2030. But the centrist govt introduced past due remaining month that it might glance to make investments some 143 billion kroner ($20.6 billion) within the nation’s protection over the following decade, mentioning a “serious threat picture.”

Biden and Stoltenberg also are anticipated to talk about Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and efforts to convince fellow NATO member Turkey to backpedal blocking off Sweden from becoming a member of the army alliance.

Sweden and Finland, each traditionally unaligned militarily, collectively sought NATO club after being rattled via Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Turkey first of all blocked each international locations from becoming a member of the alliance sooner than agreeing to club for Finland whilst proceeding to object to Sweden.

In public feedback since Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan used to be reelected remaining month, Biden has spoken with a measure of sure bet that Sweden will quickly sign up for the alliance.

“It will happen. I promise you,” Biden mentioned of Sweden’s NAT0 ascension previous this month.

Stoltenberg and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken have each expressed hope that Sweden can be introduced into the NATO fold by the point allied leaders meet in Lithuania on July 11-12.