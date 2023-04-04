Biden to host NCAA champs UConn, LSU; doesn’t mention Iowa

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden stated Tuesday that he seems to be ahead to internet hosting the NCAA males’s and girls’s championship basketball groups, the University of Connecticut and Louisiana State University, on the White House, showing to close the door on a proposal an afternoon previous via his spouse, Jill, that the defeated Iowa ladies’s crew be invited, too.

President Biden tweeted Tuesday that LSU and Connecticut “showed us the best of what this country can be.”

“We can all learn a lot from watching these champions compete,” the president stated, “and I look forward to welcoming them at each of their White House visits.” He didn’t announce dates, and the remark means that Iowa may not be invited.

Following LSU’s victory, trainer Kim Mulkey stated she would pass to the White House if the crew, the Tigers, was once invited. There was once no speedy remark from Connecticut, however the crew has made the go back and forth to the White House after successful the NCAA identify sport in prior years.

The first woman, who is a huge sports activities fan, had watched LSU’s 102-85 victory over Iowa from the stands within the Dallas enviornment on Sunday along tennis nice Billie Jean King and several other faculty athletes.

During an look Monday in Denver with Colorado lawmakers, Jill Biden adopted up via praising Iowa’s sportsmanship and congratulated each groups on their efficiency. She famous the long-standing White House custom of celebrating championship sports activities groups — and added a twist.

“I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we hope LSU will come,” she stated. “But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game.”

The advice did not pass over neatly. LSU big name Angel Reese, who was once commemorated as Most Outstanding Player, on Monday tweeted a link to a tale on Jill Biden’s remarks. “A JOKE,” Reese wrote, in conjunction with 3 rolling-on-floor-laughing emojis.

Others commenting on social media stated simplest winners must be rewarded with a White House consult with and that still inviting Iowa would detract from LSU’s success. The LSU crew is predominantly Black and Iowa is in large part white.

Vanessa Valdivia, a spokesperson for Jill Biden, stated the primary woman was once interested by gazing the ladies’s sport and intended no disrespect to LSU via suggesting a White House invite for Iowa.

“Her comments in Colorado were intended to applaud the historic game and all women athletes,” Valdivia tweeted Tuesday. “She looks forward to celebrating the LSU Tigers on their championship win at the White House.”

During her remarks in Colorado, the first lady also talked about how U.S. women have excelled in athletics since Title IX in 1972 gave women equal rights in sports at schools that receive federal funding.

“It was so exciting, wasn’t it?” she asked Monday. “It was such a great game. I’m old enough that I remember when we got Title IX. We fought so hard, right? We fought so hard. And look at where women’s sports have come today.”

The pushback over the first lady’s NCAA comments recalled an episode last year when she apologized for saying Latinos are “as unique” as the breakfast tacos served in San Antonio. She had made the comment during a speech to nation’s largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization.

The National Association of Hispanic Journalists and others registered their offense on social media, with the reporters’ group tweeting that, “We are not tacos.”