Biden to host Colombia leader Petro for White House talks

WASHINGTON — WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is internet hosting Colombian President Gustavo Petro on the White House for talks subsequent week, providing a high-profile discuss with to the leftist leader who has vowed to carry “total peace” to his country of fifty million after six-decades of war.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre mentioned in a commentary that Biden and Petro right through the April 20 discuss with will talk about financial and safety cooperation in addition to efforts to fight local weather trade, counter narcotics trafficking, migration, and extra.

Colombia’s govt and its greatest closing rise up staff – the communist-inspired National Liberation Army, referred to as ELN—introduced talks in November in a while after Petro was once elected president.

Petro has referred to as the talks with the ELN a cornerstone of his plan geared toward resolving a war that dates again to the Nineteen Sixties.

Some rural spaces of Colombia are nonetheless beneath the grip of drug gangs and rise up teams regardless of a 2016 peace care for the bigger Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC.