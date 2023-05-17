Biden says he’s ‘confident’ US will avert default as he departs for foreign trip

President Joe Biden on Wednesday stated he is “confident” the U.S. will avert default, expressing optimism a disaster may well be have shyed away from as he left for a foreign trip even as debt ceiling negotiations had been coming right down to the cord.

“I’m assured that we’re going to get the settlement at the price range that America will now not default,” Biden said from the White House Roosevelt Room. He added, “We’re going to return in combination as a result of there is no choice.”

Biden’s remarks come as he embarks on a now five-day trip to Japan to meet with G-7 leaders. The president was due to visit Papua New Guinea and Australia following his appearance in Hiroshima but canceled the back half of the trip to work on a debt ceiling deal.

The president said he’ll be in “consistent touch” with his team while abroad and will be back in time for the “ultimate negotiation.” He also teased a press conference upon his return on Sunday.

Biden, who has insisted raising the debt ceiling is nonnegotiable, made it a point to emphasize the talks are about contours of the 2024 budget.

“Not about whether or not or now not we’re going to, if truth be told, pay our money owed,” Biden said. “All the leaders have agreed we will now not default. Every chief has stated that.”

President Joe Biden arrives to ship remarks on “fighting a first-ever executive default” during a brief event prior to his departure for Japan, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, May 17, 2023. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, holding a news conference on the Capitol steps with other GOP lawmakers just after Biden’s remarks, had a different take on the ongoing negotiations.

“The president and Leader Schumer have after all sponsored off their concept that they would possibly not negotiate,” McCarthy said. “They after all sponsored off the insane, unrational, unsensible concept that you simply carry the debt ceiling.”

The nation is on track to be unable to pay all its bills sometime in early June, possibly as early as June 1, unless lawmakers raise or suspend the debt ceiling.

There were some signs of progress after Biden and congressional leaders met Tuesday afternoon at the White House.

McCarthy and Biden have appointed top staffers to negotiate a deal. Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young and Steve Ricchetti, counselor to the president, will represent the White House in talks with Rep. Garret Graves, a Louisiana Republican and top McCarthy ally.

The group went to work late Tuesday night and will meet again Wednesday, Biden said.

One sticking point emerging in negotiations are working requirements for social programs. The debt ceiling and budget bill House Republicans passed in April would expand work requirements for some federal aid programs, including Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Biden said Wednesday he will not accept any requirements that would impact people’s medical or health needs, but opened the door to other provisions.

“It’s conceivable there may well be a couple of others however now not the rest of result,” he stated.

U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks to reporters as he stands with Republicans from both the U.S. House and Senate outside the U.S. Capitol, May 17, 2023, in Washington. Nathan Howard/Reuters

When asked about Biden’s comments on work requirements, McCarthy and other GOP lawmakers momentarily broke into laughter.

“This is a senator who voted for paintings necessities,” McCarthy said.

Meanwhile, House Democrats on Wednesday moved forward with a discharge petition — a rarely used procedural tool that would allow them to bypass traditional rules — as a possible way to raise the debt ceiling absent a deal.

“Emerging from the White House assembly, I’m hopeful that an actual pathway exists to search out an appropriate, bipartisan solution that forestalls a default,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said in a letter to colleagues. “However, given the upcoming June 1 cut-off date and urgency of the instant, it will be significant that every one legislative choices be pursued within the tournament that no settlement is reached.”