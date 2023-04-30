Biden Pokes Fun at Fox, CNN, and Himself at Correspondents’ Dinner

Whatever news gods determined that the cable tv stars Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon will have to be fired the similar week that President Biden used to be scheduled to offer a humorous speech ribbing the news media definitely had been beneficiant in offering recent subject material. And Mr. Biden took merit on Saturday evening as he gleefully mocked a few of his favourite foils.

In his annual look at the black-tie White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, the only evening a yr {that a} president is anticipated to play a stand-up comedian, Mr. Biden made the many of the alternative with some well timed skewering of those that generally skewer him — maximum particularly Fox News, which fired Mr. Carlson on Monday simply days after settling a defamation lawsuit for $787.5 million.

“Last year, your favorite Fox News reporters were able to attend” the dinner “because they were fully vaccinated and boosted,” Mr. Biden stated, in a nod to his coronavirus reaction technique. “This year, with that $787 million settlement, they’re here because they couldn’t say no to a free meal.”

“And hell, I’d call Fox honest, fair and truthful,” he informed the gang amassed in a cavernous ballroom in Washington in addition to a countrywide tv target audience observing at house. “But then I could be sued for defamation.” When some groaned, he quipped, “It ain’t nothing compared to what they do to me.”