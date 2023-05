Biden plans to nominate Dr. Monica Bertagnolli at NIH

President Joe Biden mentioned Monday he intends to nominate a brand new director for the National Institutes of Health.

Dr. Monica Bertagnolli, a surgical oncologist and most cancers researcher, used to be picked through Biden because the successor.

“Dr. Bertagnolli has spent her career pioneering scientific discovery and pushing the boundaries of what is possible to improve cancer prevention and treatment for patients, and ensuring that patients in every community have access to quality care,” Biden mentioned in a remark. “As Director of the National Cancer Institute, Dr. Bertagnolli has advanced my Cancer Moonshot to end cancer as we know it.”

The remark persevered, “She has brought together partners and resources from different sectors to launch groundbreaking efforts in cancer prevention and early detection, a national navigation program for childhood cancers, and additional programs to bring clinical trials to more Americans. Dr. Bertagnolli is a world-class physician-scientist whose vision and leadership will ensure NIH continues to be an engine of innovation to improve the health of the American people.”

If her nomination is confirmed, Bertagnolli will be the second woman as NIH director. She will replace Dr. Francis Collins, who left the agency in December 2021 after 12 years with the agency. Lawrence Tabak has been serving as intermi director while Biden searches for a new pick.

CORRECTION: Dr. Fauci was the director of NIAID, a division of the NIH. Pres. Biden says he intends to nominate Dr. Monica Bertagnolli as the new director for the NIH.

