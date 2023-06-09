Biden picks longtime transportation official as acting head of the Federal Aviation Administration

FILE -Polly Trottenberg, Commissioner of the New York City Department of Transportation, speaks to the media all the way through a press convention and invoice signing that authorizes New York City to decrease their velocity restrict, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2014, in New York. The Federal Aviation Administration has every other acting chief at the controls. The White House mentioned Thursday, June 8, 2023 that President Joe Biden picked longtime executive official Polly Trottenberg to run the FAA.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

The Federal Aviation Administration has every other acting chief at the controls

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has picked a longtime executive official and present best aide in the Transportation Department to serve as acting administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration.

The White House mentioned Thursday that Polly Trottenberg changed Billy Nolen, who indicated in April that he deliberate to depart the FAA.

Trottenberg held a high-ranking task in the Transportation Department all the way through the Obama management and has maximum just lately been deputy to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. She headed the New York City Transportation Department from 2014 to 2020 and labored as a U.S. Senate aide and at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

The FAA, which manages air visitors all through the country, has been with out a Senate-confirmed chief since March of final yr, when Stephen Dickson resigned midway thru his five-year time period. Since then, the company has confronted understaffing of air visitors controllers, a technical outage that grounded flights national in January, and several other shut calls between airline jets.

Biden’s nominee to interchange Dickson withdrew this yr when it was transparent that he would no longer be proven. Republicans mentioned Phil Washington lacked sufficient aviation enjoy to run the FAA.

The White House mentioned the management is carrying out a countrywide seek for a brand new nominee.