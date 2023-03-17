Biden picks Arizona, Villanova to win March Madness 2023

Biden’s bracket for the boys’s and ladies’s NCAA basketball tournaments does not have a No. 1 seed profitable the championship.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday released his March Madness bracket.

Of the 68 groups competing within the males's match, he decided on No. 2 seed Arizona to win the nationwide championship.

Biden’s bracket has Arizona beating No. 1 seed Kansas within the championship recreation, and No. 2 seed Marquette and No. 2 seed Texas making it to the Final Four in Houston.

In the ladies’s match, Biden picked Villanova to win the nationwide championship. His bracket has Villanova beating No. 1 seed South Carolina within the championship recreation, and No. 1 seed Stanford and No. 2 seed UConn additionally making it to the Final Four.

Good good fortune to each and every workforce on this yr’s NCAA match. I’ve were given Arizona within the males’s match and Villanova within the girls’s – and as you understand, on this family, Villanova all the time wins. pic.twitter.com/iILzABTCuo — President Biden (@POTUS) March 16, 2023

Presidential March Madness brackets turned into a convention throughout Barack Obama's time in place of business, as he would fill one out then talk about it on SportsCenter each and every yr. Former president Donald Trump declined ESPN's offer to participate when requested to take part in 2017.

Obama March Madness 2023 picks

This yr, Obama picked Duke to beat Houston within the males’s nationwide championship. The former president decided on South Carolina to beat Indiana within the girls’s nationwide championship recreation.

It’s the most productive time of yr! My #MarchMadness brackets gets busted quickly sufficient, however listed here are my picks. Who do you may have profitable all of it? pic.twitter.com/H3MdBkJCmY — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 15, 2023

What are the chances of an ideal bracket?

According to NCAA.com, should you had been to merely wager or turn a coin for each and every matchup, the chances of an ideal NCAA bracket are 1 in 9,223,372,036,854,775,808.

However, NCAA.com additionally notes that the chances are extra like 1 in 120.2 billion, if the individual making the bracket takes under consideration data about which groups are higher and match historical past.

It’s believed that the nearest any person has gotten to an ideal bracket took place simply 3 years in the past.

During the 2019 match, an Ohio guy as it should be guessed all the games going into the Sweet 16, according to NCAA.com. But his streak of 49 right kind picks used to be ended when Purdue beat Tennessee 99-94 in additional time of the second one recreation within the Sweet 16.