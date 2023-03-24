Biden meets with Trudeau as US, Canada set to announce immigration agreement

President Joe Biden and Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday are anticipated to announce a brand new migration deal as a part of Biden’s first seek advice from to America’s northern neighbor.

The two leaders will cling a joint news convention after Biden addresses the Canadian Parliament.

The new agreement will permit Canada to ship extra migrants who move at unofficial ports of access of America’s northern border again to the U.S., in accordance to a senior U.S. reputable and someone else acquainted with the deal.

In go back, Canada has agreed to permit 15,000 extra folks from the Western Hemisphere to migrate to Canada legally.

Ahead of Biden’s seek advice from, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre informed journalists the management used to be “committed” to operating with Canada to cope with the rise in migration going north however declined to verify the deal.

U.S. President Joe Biden walks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Parliament Hill, March 24, 2023, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

The Bidens arrived in Canada on Thursday, and had been welcomed via Trudeau and his spouse Sophie Grégoire Trudeau at their place of abode in Ottawa.

The U.S.-Canada courting used to be strained throughout the former management as Trudeau and previous President Donald Trump clashed on quite a lot of problems, together with business and immigration. But the alliance has since mended underneath Biden.

“We have no greater friend and ally than the United States,” Trudeau stated after he and Biden sat down for a bilateral assembly on Friday morning.

Biden started the day on Parliament Hill for an reputable welcome and conferences with Trudeau, Canada’s Opposition Conservative chief Pierre Poilievre and others.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, March 23, 2023.

Trudeau stated they have been “working closely together over the past few years” at the economic system, local weather exchange, geopolitical safety and status up for values around the globe.

Biden remarked that the U.S. is fortunate to have Canada as a neighboring best friend.

“All the values are the same, we disagree and agree on things occasionally but there’s no fundamental difference in the democratic values we share,” Biden stated.

In addition to immigration, Trudeau and Biden are anticipated to talk about a variety of monetary and safety problems.

In the night, Biden and primary girl Jill Biden will attend a gala dinner hosted via the Trudeaus on the Canadian Aviation and Space Museum in Ottawa prior to departing for Wilmington, Delaware.

ABC News’ Justin Fishel and Luke Barr contributed to this file.