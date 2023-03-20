Biden issues first veto, taking on new Republican Congress

President Joe Biden has issued the first veto of his presidency in an early signal of transferring White House members of the family with the new Congress since Republicans took regulate in January

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden issued the first veto of his presidency Monday in an early signal of transferring White House members of the family with the new Congress since Republicans took regulate in January. He’s looking for to kill a Republican measure that bans the federal government from taking into account environmental affects or doable complaints when making funding selections for Americans’ retirement plans.

It’s simply the newest manifestation of the new courting, and Biden is gearing up for even larger fights with Republicans on govt spending and elevating the country’s debt prohibit in the following few months.

The measure vetoed by way of Biden ended a Trump-era ban on federal managers of retirement plans taking into account components comparable to local weather exchange, social affects or pending complaints when making funding possible choices. Because fits and local weather exchange have monetary repercussions, management officers argue that the funding limits are relationship imaginable crisis.

Critics say environmental, social and governance (ESG) investments allocate cash based totally on political agendas, comparable to a force in opposition to local weather exchange, reasonably than on incomes the most productive returns for savers. Republicans in Congress who driven the measure to overturn the Labor Department’s motion argue ESG is solely the newest instance of the sector seeking to get “woke.”

Biden, in a video launched by way of the White House, stated he vetoed the measure as it “put at risk the retirement savings of individuals across the country.”

Only two Democrats within the Senate voted for the funding limits, making it not likely that backers of a possible veto-override effort in Congress may achieve the two-thirds majority required in every chamber.