WASHINGTON — In the 100 years since Calvin Coolidge used to be first elected, simplest Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan held as few news meetings each and every 12 months as the present occupant of the Oval Office.

Traveling in Ireland remaining week, President Biden deserted the decades-old custom of maintaining a news convention whilst in another country. On Thursday, President Gustavo Petro of Colombia met with Mr. Biden, however the two didn’t grasp a news convention in combination, any other apply of his predecessors that Mr. Biden has regularly selected to skip. After the assembly, Mr. Petro took questions from newshounds — by myself — at microphones in entrance of the West Wing.

And regardless of his press secretary pledging that Mr. Biden would “bring transparency and truth back to the government,” the president has granted the fewest interviews since Mr. Reagan used to be president: simplest 54. (Donald J. Trump gave 202 right through the primary two years of his presidency; Barack Obama gave 275.)

More than any president in contemporary reminiscence, Mr. Biden, 80, has taken steps to cut back alternatives for reporters to query him in boards the place he can be offering unscripted solutions and they are able to practice up. The end result, critics say, is a president who has fewer moments of public duty for his feedback, choices and movements.