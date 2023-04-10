Biden hints at 2024 run ahead of White House Easter egg roll

The White House Easter egg roll returned on Monday after President Joe Biden kicked off the morning via hinting at a 2024 run for reelection.

“I plan on running … but we’re not prepared to announce it yet,” Biden told NBC’s “Today” program ahead of the yearly tournament.

Asked if he’d be collaborating within the Easter egg rolls after 2024, Biden stated, “I plan on, at least three or four more Easter egg rolls. Maybe five. Maybe six — what the hell — I don’t know.”

Jill Biden, who continues to work as a teacher while serving as first lady, continued her theme of “EGGucation.”

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden stand on the Blue Room Balcony as they attend the 2023 White House Easter Egg Roll, April 10, 2023, in Washington. Susan Walsh/AP

President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, speaks on the Blue Room Balcony during the 2023 White House Easter Egg Roll, April 10, 2023, in Washington. Susan Walsh/AP

For the second year in a row, the South Lawn was turned into a “faculty neighborhood” with plenty of “amusing tutorial actions” to entertain the thousands of people attending.

Monday’s event has been broken into nine sessions, which started at 7 a.m. ET and will end at 7 p.m. ET. Along with the traditional egg roll and hunt, this year’s program featured a school house activity area, a reading nook, a talent show, a field trip to the farm, picture day, a physical “EGGucation” zone, a snack time tent and extra.

President Joe Biden takes a selfie with guests at the 2023 White House Easter Egg Roll, April 10, 2023, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden participate in the 2023 White House Easter Egg Roll, April 10, 2023, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP

NASA also sent one of the wooden official White House Easter eggs to the International Space Station “the place astronauts may just show the rules of gravity to scholars all over,” according to the White House. Videos will be on the White House social media platforms.

The White House estimated roughly 30,000 people will take part in this year’s egg roll, “together with 1000’s of army and veteran households, caregivers, and survivors.”

President Joe Biden points to the crowd as he stands with first lady Jill Biden on the Blue Room Balcony as they attend the 2023 White House Easter Egg Roll, April 10, 2023, in Washington. Susan Walsh/AP

First girl Jill Biden sits together with her grandson Beau Biden as she reads “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?,” to children in the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden on Monday, April 10, 2023, during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington. Susan Walsh/AP

Actress Halle Bailey, who plays “Ariel” in the upcoming live-action version of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” was in attendance along with Olympic gold medalist Dominique Dawes and members of various professional sports teams, including the Baltimore Ravens, D.C. United, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Washington Commanders, the Washington Mystics and the Washington Spirit, according to the White House.

A number of costumed characters roamed the White House grounds during Monday’s event, including Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, “Sesame Street” characters Abby Cadabby, and Grover, Winnie the Pooh and Tigger, and “Peanuts” characters Charlie Brown and Snoopy.