Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Biden expected to announce reelection campaign soon

According to a file from CBS News, President Biden is predicted to claim his candidacy for the impending presidential election as soon as Tuesday. Senior aide Julie Chavez Rodriguez is claimed to be main the campaign efforts. Journalist Ed O’Keefe equipped additional main points in this growing tale. For the most recent updates relating to breaking news, reside occasions, and unique reporting, be certain that to allow notifications for your internet browser.

