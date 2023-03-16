Biden admin demands TikTok’s Chinese owner sell stakes or risk being banned: Official

The Biden management is difficult TikTok’s Chinese owner sell its stake within the app or risk getting banned, the corporate and a U.S. professional advised ABC News.

TikTok showed to ABC News on Wednesday that it was once just lately contacted through the Committee on Foreign Investment within the U.S. (CFIUS). The corporate mentioned CFIUS prefers for ByteDance to sell its stake in TikTok, reasonably than achieve an settlement with the U.S. executive over nationwide safety considerations.

This transfer is an escalation and is derived because the management has been publicly hardening its stance towards TikTok. Last week, the White House got here out in enhance of bipartisan regulation that may be used to prohibit TikTok.

The management has been negotiating an settlement over knowledge safety with TikTok for 2 years now. This news was once first reported through The Wall Street Journal.

In a remark to ABC News, TikTok spokesperson Brooke Oberwetter mentioned: “If protecting national security is the objective, divestment doesn’t solve the problem: a change in ownership would not impose any new restrictions on data flows or access. The best way to address concerns about national security is with the transparent, U.S.-based protection of U.S. user data and systems, with robust third-party monitoring, vetting and verification, which we are already implementing.”

TikTok added that it’s going to proceed to transport ahead with a plan referred to as “Project Texas” to safeguard U.S. person knowledge because it evaluates the Biden management’s new place.

The White House and Treasury Department, which oversees CFIUS, declined to remark.

TikTok has come underneath rising drive in Washington amid considerations that the preferred video sharing app’s mother or father corporate ByteDance would percentage U.S. person knowledge with the Chinese executive. TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew is scheduled to testify sooner than Congress for the primary time subsequent week.