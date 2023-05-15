Florida Biddeford man accused of driving stolen car from Florida to Maine By accuratenewsinfo May 15, 2023 0 0 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Emil Girard reportedly led police on more than one chases Sunday night time, sooner or later crashing alongside I-95. He ran from the scene, however a police canine stuck up with him. TagsaccusedBiddefordcardrivingFloridaMaineManStolen Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleDallas Cowboys: Brian Schottenheimer says offense ‘not broken’Next articleTexas EV Owners To Pay $400 To Register New Cars, $200 Annually More articles Lakeland Police charge woman who allegedly left a dead infant in dumpster May 16, 2023 Credit score blocks man from moving in with legally blind fiancee – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports May 16, 2023 Donald Trump news today: Rudy Giuliani boasted about selling pardons with Trump for $2m, lawsuit claims May 16, 2023 - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Latest article Lakeland Police charge woman who allegedly left a dead infant in dumpster May 16, 2023 Dallas ransomware attack: Officials expect weeks to fully recover May 16, 2023 Orlando bus riders on edge after series of sexual assaults May 16, 2023 More Than a Dozen Vehicles Vandalized and Broken Into in ‘Luxury’ Dallas Apartments – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth May 16, 2023 2023 NBA playoffs bracket, schedule for conference finals: Lakers-Nuggets starts Tuesday; Celtics-Heat in East May 16, 2023