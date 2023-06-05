Bicyclist dead after crash in South Los Angeles

A automobile allegedly collided with a bicyclist on Sunday night time in South Los Angeles, ensuing in the bike owner’s loss of life.

The incident used to be reported to the Los Angeles Police Department in a while after 8 p.m. close to the intersection of South Central and East Florence Avenues. The police imagine that the sufferer could be a minor.

The scene confirmed each the LAPD and body of workers from the Los Angeles Fire Department offering help, with a white tent protecting the sufferer and the bicycle visual at the sidewalk.

LAPD at the scene of a deadly crash involving a bicyclist on June 4, 2023. (OnScene TV)

Details regarding the reason for the twist of fate stay imprecise, and it’s but to be decided if the government are pursuing any suspects.