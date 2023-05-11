Beyoncé Returns to the Stage With a ‘Renaissance’ Spectacle

They got here from Iceland, Portugal, Switzerland, Detroit. Dressed in “alien superstar” elegant — rhinestone boots and disco-ready, glittery cowboy hats — a large crowd accrued on Wednesday at the Friends Arena, their cheers achieving a virtually deafening pitch as a girl steadily emerged from beneath, lighting fixtures bouncing off the sequins on her outfit.

Beyoncé was once again onstage.

The singer, taste icon and heroine of the world BeyHive fan group is on the highway solo for the first time in seven years together with her Renaissance World Tour, which opened on Wednesday in Sweden with elaborate visuals however with bizarre bodily restraint from Beyoncé herself.

Onstage at the 50,000-capacity enviornment in Stockholm, she gave the impression flanked by means of dancers and subsidized by means of a reside band, acting for 3 hours earlier than a massive display screen that displayed a continuously morphing tableau that was once phase retrofuturism and phase disco fantasia. At one level, the 41-year-old artist traded dance strikes with a pair of big robotic fingers; at every other, a picture of a silvery alien dancer in heels hovered over a disco ball.