Wednesday, May 31, 2023
type here...
Texas

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office hosts memorial for fallen deputies

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office hosts memorial for fallen deputies



SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is ready to carry its annual Fallen Deputy Memorial on Wednesday morning, in remembrance of the officials who misplaced their lives whilst serving within the line of responsibility. The rite will happen at 9 a.m. outdoor the Bexar County Courthouse and participants of the general public are invited to wait and pay their respects.

In a news liberate, it used to be said that the rite is held every 12 months to honor the reminiscence of the courageous women and men of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office who made without equal sacrifice for their group.

- Advertisement -

The keynote speaker for the development shall be Precinct 3 Commissioner Grant Moody. For those that are not able to wait the rite in particular person, a livestream can also be watched both on BCSO’s Facebook web page or within the article related above.

Copyright 2023 by way of – All rights reserved.

Previous article
BSO SWAT team responds to motel in Dania Beach
Next article
Houston, Texas Woman’s Alleged Death In Arby’s Due To Broken Lock

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks