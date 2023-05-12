Beware of the blue sea dragon when you go to the beach!







The blue sea dragon is also small, however do not let its measurement idiot you: its sting can pack a punch! Despite their title, those vibrant blue sea slugs are fierce little suckers and their venomous sting could cause signs equivalent to nausea and vomiting. Their favourite meal is the Portuguese man-o’-war, and so they ingest, retailer, and listen their prey’s stinging cells, making their very own sting stronger. The venom stays energetic even after the blue dragon dies, so remedy is beneficial.

The blue sea dragon could also be a grasp of conceal, with colourful blue coloring on their bellies to mix with the water and grey backs to lend a hand camouflage them on the sea floor. They are simultaneous hermaphrodites, with each female and male reproductive organs, and a gaggle of them floating in combination is named a blue fleet. After mating, those creatures lay a string of about 16 eggs that take round 3 days to hatch into larvae.

Found close to Corpus Christi, Texas, vacationers must respect however no longer contact those creatures, as Eric Yanta, a vacationer from San Antonio, came upon. Last spring, whilst filming the blue dragons, one stung him as a result of he didn’t understand it used to be venomous.

Fast details about blue dragons

Their measurement is set the measurement of grape.

Their sting may also be extra robust as a result of of their favourite meal: the Portuguese man-o-war.

Symptoms of their venom come with nausea and vomiting, and remedy is beneficial.

The venom stays energetic even after loss of life.

Although often referred to as blue angels or sea swallows, their medical title is blue glaucus.