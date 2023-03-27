Between Ultra and Spring Break, good times being had without excess crime and drama this weekend

MIAMI – The beats had been blaring at Bayfront Park all weekend.

On Sunday, the Ultra song pageant will come to a detailed.

That’s the place tens of 1000’s of digital song enthusiasts had been dancing beneath the watchful eyes of police.

Uniformed and undercover officials had been unfold all through the birthday party.

Paramedics are there as smartly, taking round 16 other people to the medical institution and comparing the stipulations on website of a couple of dozen others.

The selection of arrests are even down in comparison to earlier years.

Miami police reported seven other people had been taken into custody on Saturday for fees like disorderly behavior, trespassing and fraudulent use of a credit card, however nowhere close to the drama noticed simply around the causeway on South Beach this month.

A couple of deadly shootings and total rowdy conduct compelled a short-lived curfew in Miami Beach and resulted in town officers rolling again hours on alcohol gross sales.

It seems to had been a miles smoother weekend for Miami Beach with regards to crime and unruly conduct.