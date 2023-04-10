Bettor turns $50 into $45,000 by winning improbable 16-leg parlay in game between Rays, Athletics

A bettor at BetRivers Sportsbook became $50 into $45,000 by distinctive feature of a 16-leg parlay set all through Friday’s Major League Baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Tampa Bay Rays. According to the Sportsbook, the bettor in query appropriately wagered that 16 other avid gamers would get a minimum of one hit, which is strictly what transpired because the Rays prevailed 9-5 over the A’s.

The wager depended on no longer handiest on a huge quantity of good fortune, but in addition on Friday’s game turning into a high-scoring one. Fortunately for them, that transpired because the Rays rattled off six runs in the second one inning, giving them a comfy lead because the A’s spent all the remainder of the game in catchup mode. After scoring two extra runs in the 3rd inning, the Rays would salt the game away in the 8th inning, prevailing even because the A’s pulled in to 9-5 with a run on the most sensible of the 9th.

The Rays have now gained 9 video games in a row to start out 2023, finishing a sweep over the A’s with an 11-0 win on Sunday. Next up for Tampa Bay will likely be a four-game house stretch this week towards the Boston Red Sox.