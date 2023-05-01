Best NFL free agent fits following 2023 NFL Draft: Ezekiel Elliott make sense for one AFC contender





The NFL offseason is a duration full of ups and downs, twists and turns, and surprising surprises similar to using a curler coaster at an amusement park. This is especially true relating to free company. At the start, the league studies a large upswing of signings, however then it is going thru a downturn duration till issues start to select again up after the draft. With the 2023 NFL Draft now within the rearview replicate, many of the league’s absolute best gamers are recently underneath contract, however a number of notable free brokers are nonetheless having a look for a group. In the following sections, we will supply a rundown of one of the most sensible closing free brokers and the groups that may well be the most productive have compatibility for their products and services.

Cincinnati Bengals

Although the Bengals drafted former Illinois operating again Chase Brown within the 5th spherical, the group may just nonetheless use a again with Ezekiel Elliott’s caliber to pair with Joe Mixon. Elliott, a former two-time league speeding champion, discovered the tip zone a dozen occasions remaining season. He could be reunited with former Cowboys teammate La’el Collins in Cincinnati, and he’s an amazing blocker in go coverage. Elliott may just additionally function a security valve for Joe Burrow within the passing recreation.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers made up our minds to not draft a operating again in spite of Austin Ekeler’s contemporary business request. Whether or no longer Ekeler remains, the Chargers would receive advantages through including Kareem Hunt, a flexible participant and previous league speeding champion. Hunt has a skillset very similar to Ekeler and could be a forged asset for quarterback Justin Herbert. Also, Hunt is recent after best tallying 272 touches all the way through his ultimate two seasons in Cleveland.

Miami Dolphins

Prior to the draft, Ngakoue made sense for the Dolphins after the group parted tactics with veteran Melvin Ingram. Ngakoue makes much more sense for the Dolphins now, for the reason that Miami did not gain a go rusher all the way through the draft. Ngakoue could be a very good have compatibility inside of Vic Fangio’s protection, the place he can rush out of his most popular two-point stance.

Chicago Bears

The remodeled Bears may just use a participant of Jadeveon Clowney’s caliber to flank fellow defensive finish DeMarcus Walker, who recorded a career-high seven sacks remaining season. Clowney, the highest general pick out within the 2014 NFL Draft, is motivated to turn out that he’s nonetheless an elite participant after a tumultuous ultimate yr in Cleveland. After recording 9 sacks, two compelled fumbles, and 11 tackles for loss in 14 video games in 2021, Clowney is simply two years got rid of from his productive season.

Dallas Cowboys

In Dallas, Leonard Fournette may just go back to his Playoff Lenny shape whilst complementing starter Tony Pollard and rookie Deuce Vaughn. Fournette, who’s simply 28 years outdated, would give the Cowboys an skilled runner who may just lend a hand them smash their 28-year Super Bowl drought. Like Clowney, Fournette is certainly motivated to have a bounce-back season after a rocky 2022 marketing campaign.

