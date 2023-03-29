Best New York Burger competition starts April 1

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Each yr, the New York Beef Council holds its “Best NY Burger” competition to seek out the most productive burgers round New York State. The 2023 contest starts on April 1.

This is the 7th yr in a row the New York Beef Council is preserving the competition. “Facebook users across the state are encouraged to submit nominations of traditional, multi-layer, or out-of-the-box, beef-centric burgers they’ve enjoyed while dining in New York,” stated the Council.





From April 1 to April, the New York Beef Council can be accepting nominations. From April 9 to 19, vote casting will happen. On April 22, the Top 10 eating places can be introduced after which vote casting will open thru April 29 to make a decision the Top 4.

On May 8, there can be a Top 4 cookoff and showdown at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse. The most sensible burger will then be picked throughout a blind style take a look at by means of the Council judges. To view the entire contest laws, you’ll be able to discuss with the New York Council website.

In 2022, The Sassy Dietitian’s Strawberry Jam & Goat Cheese Burger took the highest spot. In 2020, Swifty’s in Albany took 3rd position with it’s “Hangover Burger.”

You can observe the New York Beef Council on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to look long run contest bulletins. You can take a look at the previous winners and finalists on the New York Council website.