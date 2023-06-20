Bernie Sanders launches Senate investigation into Amazon labor practices

Comment in this tale Comment

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), chair of the influential Senate committee on well being, schooling, labor and pension, introduced an investigation this week into the country’s second-largest employer, Amazon, and the running stipulations inside of its warehouses. In a letter to Amazon leader govt Andy Jassy, the Vermont senator demanded information in regards to the corporate’s “systematically underreported” damage charges, turnover, productiveness goals and adherence to federal and state protection suggestions. Sanders has frequently castigated Amazon in fervent speeches on source of revenue inequality and company greed in America. - Advertisement -

“Amazon sets an example for the rest of the country,” Sanders advised The Washington Post in an interview about his resolution to concentrate on the e-commerce massive. “What Amazon does, their attitude, their lack of respect for workers permeates the American corporate world.”

UPS union approves national strike for this summer season

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Post. Interim Post leader govt Patty Stonesifer sits on Amazon’s board. - Advertisement -

Sanders’s Amazon probe is the most recent in a chain of investigations that the self-proclaimed socialist and two-time presidential candidate has introduced since assuming his function as chairman of the Senate HELP Committee in January. The place has given him huge authority to direct nationwide consideration to the practices of one of the most nation’s maximum tough corporations, akin to Starbucks and Moderna, and to interrogate their company leaders.

An investigation into place of business well being and protection practices at Amazon — the e-commerce massive that has drawn consideration for opposing union organizing efforts and for damage charges roughly double the business reasonable — offers Sanders an outlet to push for duty from one of the crucial nation’s maximum influential employers amid a birthday party cut up Congress.

Steve Kelly, a spokesperson for Amazon answered that the corporate had “received Chairman Sanders’ letter this evening and are in the early stages of reviewing it.” He famous that Amazon had an open invitation for Sanders to excursion considered one of Amazon’s warehouses. - Advertisement -

The HELP committee’s earlier main goal was once Starbucks. In January, Sanders wrote a equivalent letter to Starbucks founder and previous CEO Howard Schultz, accusing the corporate of refusing to cut price a freelance with employees who voted to unionize. In March, Schulz testified prior to the congressional committee beneath danger of subpoena from Sanders. “Over the past 18 months, Starbucks has waged the most aggressive and illegal union-busting campaign in the modern history of our country,” Sanders mentioned on the listening to.

A Starbucks spokesperson mentioned on the time that Starbucks had no longer tried to extend bargaining and that the corporate has come to the desk as legally obligated at shops that experience voted to unionize.

Lexi Rizzo fought to unionize her Starbucks. Now she’s out of a role.

Regarding whether or not the senator intends to name Amazon’s Jassy or founder Bezos to testify in a equivalent listening to, Sanders mentioned, “that’s an absolute possibility.”

In his letter to Jassy, Sanders describes Amazon’s warehouse stipulations as “uniquely dangerous.” He pointed to a contemporary record compiled via a coalition of labor unions the use of federal records that discovered Amazon’s critical damage charge was once double the warehouse business reasonable in 2021. He additionally cited govt investigations that discovered well being and protection violations at Amazon amenities, and his personal conversations with Amazon warehouse employees.

“Amazon is one of the most valuable companies in the world, worth $1.3 trillion and its founder, Jeff Bezos, is one of the richest men in the world worth nearly $150 billion,” Sanders wrote. “Amazon should be one of the safest places in America to work, not one of the most dangerous.”

Kelly, the corporate spokesperson, mentioned that Amazon has recorded a 23 % relief in accidents since 2019, and pointed to a previous commentary about Amazon’s critics splicing the information “to suit their narrative.”

“We’ve invested more than $1 billion into safety initiatives, projects and programs in the last four years, and we’ll continue investing and inventing in this area because nothing is more important than our employees’ safety,” Kelly said.

Sanders has long slammed working conditions and pay at Amazon. After a campaign led by Sanders, Amazon in 2018 made a surprising announcement: It would raise its base hourly pay rate to $15, more than twice the national minimum wage.

“We listened to our critics, thought hard about what we wanted to do and decided we want to lead,” Bezos, who was CEO of Amazon at the time, said in a statement. “We’re excited about this change and encourage our competitors and other large employers to join us.”

Sanders said he was “appreciative” of Amazon’s decision to raise its starting wage in his interview with The Post. But said he has been “extremely upset by their vehement anti-union behavior” and workplace safety record.

Workers wish to keep far flung, prompting an place of business actual property disaster

“The proof is in the pudding,” Sanders said, noting the Amazon’s high level of attrition. A 2021 New York Times investigation found that the company’s turnover rate was roughly 150 percent a year.

The Vermont senator has also repeatedly reprimanded Amazon for its campaigns to stamp out union organizing efforts in its facilities, which have spread across the country.

Last year, Amazon workers won a shocking victory when warehouse employees in Staten Island, voted to unionize with the independent Amazon Labor Union. Amazon has repeatedly appealed the results of that election, however, successfully delaying the contract bargaining process. Amazon delivery drivers who work for a third party contractor in Southern California joined the Teamsters union in April, but Amazon terminated their employer’s contract.

Kelly, the Amazon spokesperson, said “Amazon strongly disagrees with the outcome” of the union election in Staten Island, and that both the federal labor board and the union had “improperly influenced the outcome of the election.”

He noted that the Amazon delivery drivers who had unionized with the Teamsters do not work for Amazon, but for a contractor that “were notified of its termination for deficient efficiency neatly prior to the union announcement.”