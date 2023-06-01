Bengals’ Tyler Boyd focused on winning Super Bowl instead of next contract: ‘This is my home for now’





The Cincinnati Bengals were just about winning a championship up to now two seasons, however the gamers aren’t searching for to come back shut anymore; they wish to win the Super Bowl. As some Bengals gamers’ rookie offers finish they usually manner loose company, there is a dialogue of contract extensions for some. One such participant is huge receiver Tyler Boyd, who will probably be going through loose company on the finish of the 2023 season. Although Boyd may doubtlessly play his ultimate 12 months with the Bengals, his center of attention stays on the existing, and he is no longer specifically considering his contract scenario presently. According to NFL.com, Boyd said, “This is my home for now…I’m here to finish this year out and whatever happens, happens, but I know we have a very, very high chance of making the Super Bowl and even winning. This is where I want to be. Whether I come up with a new deal or not, I’ve got to just go out there, and I’m going to be me.”

Boyd has had a vital have an effect on on the Bengals’ good fortune, as he has witnessed the workforce’s transformation from failing to make the playoffs in 5 seasons to advancing to the Super Bowl in 2021 and making the AFC Championship in 2022. Head trainer Zac Taylor has top reward for the veteran, pronouncing that Boyd is any individual who is all the time prepared to assist the workforce win. Taylor believes that Boyd embodies the sort of participant that the Bengals need on their workforce. Taylor stated, “He’s been about what we want to be about every step of the way…T.B. fits that to a T.”

While Boyd’s are compatible with the Bengals will not be as evident as another gamers, akin to quarterback Joe Burrow, who is anticipated to signal a profitable contract quickly, Boyd’s $8.9 million cap area might make the workforce rethink holding him. Nonetheless, Boyd is taking issues one step at a time and is focused on being with the Bengals for no less than this upcoming season. Boyd said, “I’m very appreciative of them still wanting me to be around and knowing they don’t want to trade me and things like that…At the end of the day, I’ve just got to help guys get better.”

- Advertisement -

Boyd had an excellent 2022 season, with 58 receptions for 762 yards and 5 touchdowns. However, he was once not able to play the whole AFC Championship sport in opposition to the Kansas City Chiefs because of a deep thigh bruise. Boyd believes that if he have been in a position to play the whole sport, the workforce will have received.

Looking forward, Boyd and the Bengals nonetheless have their championship aspirations and are some of the best contenders in both convention. Boyd desires to center of attention on playing the place he is now and is aware of that regardless of the place he finally ends up someday, Cincinnati will all the time be home. Boyd said, “I ain’t going to be playing ball forever…I might not be here forever, but I’m going to always love this franchise, and I’m going to always be a Bengal.”

Please take a look at the opt-in field to recognize that you just wish to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye fixed on your inbox. Sorry! There was once an error processing your subscription.

- Advertisement -

require.config({

“baseUrl”: “https://sportsfly.cbsistatic.com/fly-0481/bundles/sportsmediajs/js-build”,

“config”: {

“version”: {

//listing of dependencies and their variations

}

},

“shim”: {

//shimming dependencies

},

“map”: {

“*”: {

//mapping of dependencies and their URLs

}

},

“waitSeconds”: 300

});



