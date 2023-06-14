Bengals’ Joe Burrow joins Josh Allen in declaring Patrick Mahomes the NFL’s best quarterback

Ask a number of soccer lovers who’s the best quarterback in the NFL, and you might be extremely most likely going to get one solution greater than another: Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller has gained two of the remaining 5 regular-season and Super Bowl MVPs, has led the NFL in passing yards as soon as (and yards in keeping with sport two times) and passing touchdowns two times, and he hasn’t ever neglected both the Pro Bowl or his convention name sport in any of his 5 seasons as a starter.

In different phrases, he is a worthy selection — and most probably the proper one. Even the different applicants for the honor appear to grasp.

Speaking at Cincinnati Bengals media day, no much less an expert than fellow Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow anointed Mahomes as the league’s best quarterback. “I don’t think there’s any argument right now,” Burrow stated. “It’s Pat [Mahomes]. Until somebody has a better year than he’s had, he’s the one to knock off.”

Burrow’s declaration comes only some weeks after Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen echoed the similar sentiment.

“Until me or [Burrow] or anybody else can win a Super Bowl, I think Pat’s kind of the clear No. 1 right now,” Allen stated. “He’s been playing at such a high level for so long and he’s got the rings to prove it.”

So, there you might have it. Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL, in line with the guys who’re proper up there in the dialogue with him. Now, they have got to move and check out to take the name clear of him.