Bengals find new potential backup QB for Joe Burrow after Brandon Allen lands with 49ers

The function of a backup quarterback within the NFL is useful, particularly for groups depending on injury-prone beginning quarterbacks. This is why the Miami Dolphins signed Mike White for a two-year, $8 million contract. Continuity on the backup quarterback place could also be essential, specifically on the subject of any individual who is aware of the playbook and can give further insights to the beginning quarterback.

Unfortunately, the Cincinnati Bengals misplaced their continuity on the backup QB place when Brandon Allen signed with the San Francisco 49ers. Allen was once Joe Burrow’s backup for all 3 of his NFL seasons from 2020-2022. The Bengals briefly countered this loss and signed Trevor Siemian to fill the backup QB function. Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan’s familiarity with Siemian because of operating in combination in Denver makes the purchase much more fine for the Bengals.

Unlike Allen, Siemian was once given an opportunity to be a full-time NFL beginning quarterback. The Denver Broncos trusted him in 2016 after the retirement of Hall of Famer Peyton Manning within the aftermath of Super Bowl 50 within the 2015 season. Siemian confirmed early promise, throwing for 3,401 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in 14 begins. However, foot and shoulder accidents averted his development and resulted in his eventual shift to a journeyman backup.

Siemian has gathered 7,027 profession passing yards, 42 touchdowns, and 28 interceptions during his NFL profession. He spent each and every of the former 3 seasons with other groups, together with the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, and Chicago Bears. Siemian’s winding soccer profession can give really extensive knowledge to Burrow within the Bengals’ backup function. Siemian has no important pageant for this function at the group rather than Jake Browning, who has but to play in a regular-season NFL recreation.