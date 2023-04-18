Ben & Jerry’s supports Vermont workers’ unionization drive

Vermont ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s says it supports a plan to unionize by way of the employees at a retail store in the similar town the place the logo used to be based

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Vermont ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s stated Tuesday it supports a plan to unionize by way of the employees at a retail store in the similar town the place the logo, referred to as a lot for its social activism as its merchandise, used to be based.

Ben & Jerry’s stated, in a commentary, it stocks “the goal of advancing justice, both inside and outside our company.” The ice cream producer used to be based in a former gasoline station a brief distance from its retail store in downtown Burlington.

“That’s why we recognize and support the rights of all workers to unionize and collectively bargain,” the corporate stated. “Ben & Jerry’s is committed to the goal of operating our company in a way that is fair, inclusive, and equitable, while being a dynamic and fun place for all workers.”

About 40 workers on the Burlington store stated Monday that they had shaped an organizing committee and petitioned the National Labor Relations Board for an election. They stated they have got the make stronger of the upstate New York & Vermont bankruptcy of Workers United , the union that began the Starbucks unionization marketing campaign in Buffalo, New York.

“I think the statement is a great sign,” Workers United organizing director Jaz Brisack, who covers upstate New York and Vermont, stated Tuesday after seeing Ben & Jerry’s commentary.

Brisack stated they had been hopeful Ben & Jerry’s would spouse with the employees in forming the union.

The so-called scoopers submitted the petition had to dangle a union election to the National Labor Relations Board on Monday. Brisack did not know the way quickly an election may well be held, however they was hoping it could be quickly.

Founded in 1978, however recently owned by way of client items conglomerate Unilever, Ben & Jerry’s has no longer shied clear of social reasons. While many companies tread calmly in politics for concern of alienating consumers, the ice cream maker, which sells its merchandise internationally, has taken the other way, continuously espousing innovative reasons.