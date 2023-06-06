Bell County, Texas | State seeking death penalty for Cedric Marks

On Monday, Cedric Marks, a convicted assassin, returned to the Bell County Justice Center for his sentencing listening to. The state is seeking the death penalty for Marks because of his involvement within the deaths of his ex-girlfriend, Jenna Scott, and her good friend, Michael Swearingin, in Temple in 2019.

The state serious about April Pease, some other ex-girlfriend of Marks, throughout Monday’s listening to. Marks was once charged with second-degree homicide in the case of her disappearance in 2009. Dorothy Pease, April’s mom, testified in courtroom that she believes Marks killed her daughter. She described how Marks had choked April and her daughter had expressed concern of him.

April Pease had 3 youngsters and shared a son with Marks. During the listening to, Pease disclosed to the jury that her daughter had misplaced custody of her two youngsters, and the brief custody was once given to Marks after she went lacking.

The courtroom performed a video through which Marks was once observed apologizing to Pease’s 3 youngsters, together with his son, only a few days sooner than Pease vanished. In the video, Marks can also be heard pronouncing he was once sorry for “what he was about to do.”

The sentencing is anticipated to proceed till Wednesday.

Follow the trial underneath: