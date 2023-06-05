Before testimony starts, judge has key rulings

article

Defense lawyers for South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh will ask the judge to make two key rulings that could potentially remove a significant amount of evidence from his murder trial before testimony begins. The prosecution aims to present a large amount of evidence regarding Murdaugh’s bad behavior along with numerous other crimes he has been charged with to demonstrate that he killed his wife and son in an attempt to prevent his other wrongdoings from being discovered. Defense lawyers are insisting that the evidence should not be admissible, as they believe that the prosecution is attempting to bolster a weak case by smearing Murdaugh’s reputation. Murdaugh’s lawyers will also argue that the evidence showing blood from his slain younger son spattered on Murdaugh’s shirt should be refused, asserting that the shirt was destroyed before they could test it, and that the expert who examined the shirt changed his findings under pressure from state agents. Jury selection will continue on Tuesday as the court selects the final panel of 12 jurors and six alternates from a pool of approximately 700 people. If convicted, Murdaugh faces 30 years to life in prison for the murders of his wife and son.

Murdaugh also faces approximately 100 charges related to money laundering, stealing millions from clients, tax evasion, and attempting to solicit a man to kill him so that his surviving son could collect a $10 million life insurance policy. However, despite this, little is generally known about the state’s case against Murdaugh other than the disputed blood spatter evidence, Google and Snapchat subpoenas, and video footage taken at the Murdaughs’ home where the killings took place. Murdaugh’s lawyers claim that it defies logic for an attorney to think that scrutiny of their life would decrease when their wife and son were found shot several times with two different guns, maintaining that prosecutors are attempting to smear Murdaugh due to the lack of significant evidence. There has been no public evidence or information to date regarding the guns used, any possible confession, or eyewitness accounts for the murders committed by Murdaugh.

Despite the potential problems with blood spatter evidence, prosecutors have not commented on it in court papers or the courtroom and have instead decided to huddle with investigators. The trial is expected to last up to three weeks, with prosecutors and defense attorneys providing a list of more than 200 potential witnesses to the judge in preparation for the trial.