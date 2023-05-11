Beaumont men indicted for capital murder in fatal home invasion

Two men from Beaumont, Paul Edward Westbrooks Jr., 30, and Dijon Ivory, 29, were indicted on capital murder fees following a home invasion theft that took place in April 2023. The assault resulted in the deaths of 2 men.

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted each accused on fees of “capital murder by terror threat/other felony.”

The theft came about in the early hours of April 10, 2023, in a home on Elgie St. During the incident, which took place at round 2 a.m., the 2 men are imagined to have fatally shot Ahmad Hayden, 32, and Roven Dotson, 31.

Ivory was once arrested two days after the assault, with Westbrooks being apprehended 3 days later. Both men are in custody in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility, the place Ivory’s bond is about at $1.7 million and Westbrooks’ is $2 million.

This is an ongoing tale. We will proceed to replace with additional showed information because it turns into to be had.

