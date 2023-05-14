Beaumont Democrat against bill eliminating countywide voting

State Representative Christian Manuel has expressed his worry relating to the potential of eliminating countywide voting on election day. As a Democrat and consultant for Beaumont, Manuel believes that this proposed bill would motive chaos, confusion, and would depart other folks undecided of the place to vote.

Supporters of the transfer have not begun to supply any proof of standard voter fraud, or that individuals are voting at multiple location. Manuel reveals the prospective implications of the bill being concerned. - Advertisement -

According to Manuel, “You would have people who are used to going to one specific voting location. And then all of a sudden, they would be told you can’t vote here. And they would say ‘I’ve been voting here for over 10 years’.” Manuel expressed those issues on Inside Texas Politics.

The proposed Senate Bill 990 has already handed the Texas Senate on a birthday party line vote. Should it develop into regulation, it’ll do away with countywide polling puts on election day and power citizens to go back to their assigned precincts. At provide, the destiny of the bill stays unsure within the Texas House.

The bill is lately looking ahead to evaluate within the House Elections committee. However, as a an identical bill has been sitting in the similar committee since March with none motion, Manuel is skeptical. As a member of the Elections Committee, Manuel believes that this bill is an answer on the lookout for an issue since there’s no proof of fraud and means that it’ll result in voter suppression. - Advertisement -