Bears’ Justin Jones blasts Packers, fans after Aaron Rodgers departs: ‘Wanna beat the hell out of them’





rewrite this content material with complete period and stay HTML tags

The Green Bay Packers had been 24-5 towards the Chicago Bears in video games Aaron Rodgers began at quarterback. In brief, there wasn’t a lot of a competition over the closing 15 years between two of the NFL’s oldest franchises.

Justin Jones was once most effective with the Bears for 2 of the ones video games, each losses closing 12 months. Now that Rodgers is with the New York Jets, there may be a possibility for a reshuffling of energy in the NFC North. The Bears defensive take on smells blood in the water, no longer maintaining again on the Packers no longer having Rodgers anymore.

- Advertisement -

“I wish he played one more year, honestly,” Jones said to reporters Tuesday. “Last year we went up there (to Green Bay) and (the game) got away from us. And they won, but their fans are really shitty. I wanted to go back up there, I wanted to play them, and I wanted to beat them.

“I sought after him to be there so he may see it.”

Rodgers finished 67.3% of passes towards the Bears in his 29 begins, with 64 touchdowns to only 10 interceptions (109.0 passer ranking). The Bears have not crushed the Packers since 2018, a drought Jones would like to finish.

- Advertisement -

Please take a look at the opt-in field to recognize that you simply wish to subscribe. Thanks for signing up!

Keep a watch to your inbox.

Sorry!

There was once an error processing your subscription.



Of direction, Jones doubled down on his feedback. He took a couple of extra photographs at Packers fans, claiming they “didn’t know football.”

- Advertisement -

“Just the way (Packers fans) are obnoxious, just yelling about things that don’t even matter,” Jones mentioned. “We’re not even running the play and you guys are talking about ‘boo oh yea go Packers.’ Like the game hasn’t even started yet. What we talking about here.

“Half of them do not even know soccer. It’s so bizarre to me.”

The Bears play the Packers in Lambeau Field in Week 18 (January 7, 2024). Jones will surely be listening to the boos from the Green Bay devoted.

“I’m just ready to go out there and play. I’m ready to beat the hell out of them (the Packers) on their field. I wanna hear the boos then,” Jones mentioned. “I’m ready to take (the division) over. It’s a good time to be a Bears fan.”