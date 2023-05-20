Bears’ Darnell Mooney has new mentality for 2023: ‘I’m just going out for disrespect’

The Chicago Bears’ 2022 marketing campaign elicited blended emotions from the fan base. On one hand, the Bears’ 3-14 report was once the worst within the league, however at the different, Justin Fields took over the NFL together with his legs, and confirmed he has reliable franchise quarterback possible.

Chicago was once competitive this offseason in bolstering all sides of the ball. General supervisor Ryan Poles put this crew in nice place to rapid monitor a rebuild, or even bought the No. 1 total pick out for a cast go back, which integrated former Carolina Panthers famous person wideout D.J. Moore.

Adding to the extensive receiving corps was once one thing Chicago had to do. For the final two years, this staff has been headlined via Darnell Mooney, who suffered a season-ending ankle harm in Week 12 final season. While he’ll have extra lend a hand in 2023, Mooney’s mindset has totally modified. In an interview via The 33rd Team, Mooney stated he takes no prisoners shifting ahead.

“Do whatever I can do for my team,” Mooney stated when requested about his expectancies in 2023, per NFL.com. “I mean, ball out, of course. Dominate. Not really on the ‘respect my name’ anymore. I’m just going out for disrespect. I’m just disrespecting everybody now. Don’t really care about respect no more. Other than that, I just want to win. Don’t really care about anything else, for real.”

Mooney stuck 40 passes for 493 yards and two touchdowns ahead of struggling his ankle harm in 2022, however nonetheless was once Fields’ main wideout on the finish of the yr. The fifth-round pick out out of Tulane in 2020 had a breakout season in 2021, recording 81 receptions for 1,055 yards and 4 touchdowns.

While Chicago’s extensive receiving corps has been boosted via the additions of Moore, Chase Claypool and Tyler Scott, Mooney is the wideout Fields has probably the most chemistry with. Plus, as Mooney stated, he isn’t out for person appreciate or career-high numbers in 2023. He’s out to win.