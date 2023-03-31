Bay Area police union leader allegedly smuggled fentanyl into US to sell in bulk

The head of a police union in the San Francisco Bay Area faces federal fees for allegedly smuggling hundreds of man-made opioids into the U.S. from more than one nations with the intent to distribute them.

San Jose Police Officers Association Executive Director Joanne Marian Segovia, 64, has been charged with try to unlawfully import a managed substance — in particular valeryl fentanyl, a fentanyl analog — in accordance to a criticism filed in federal courtroom previous this week.

Between 2015 and 2023, Segovia gained 61 shipments that had been categorised “Wedding Party Favors,” “Shirts Tops,” “Gift Makeup,” “Chocolate and Sweets,” “Food Supplement,” “Health Product” and “Supplement,” originating from nations together with Hong Kong, Hungary, India and Singapore, in accordance to the criticism. In fact, they had been illicit medicine, prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California allege.

Between July 2019 and January 2023, as a part of an ongoing Homeland Security investigation into managed ingredients being shipped into the San Francisco Bay Area from India, government intercepted and opened 5 such shipments and located that they contained hundreds of drugs, together with the unreal opioids Tramadol and Tapentadol, prosecutors mentioned.

In a voluntary interview with Homeland Security brokers in February, Segovia reportedly claimed to have best ordered “supplements” and “nothing out of the ordinary,” in accordance to the criticism. She reportedly denied ordering or receiving prescription medicines during the mail and mentioned that she would by no means achieve this, including, “I wouldn’t even know where to start,” in accordance to the criticism.

In a 2d interview previous this month, Segovia allegedly informed investigators “that she had nothing to do with the orders sent to her” and blamed them on a girl she recognized as a “family friend and housekeeper,” in accordance to the criticism.

Segovia persevered to order managed ingredients even after the February interview with Homeland Security, prosecutors allege. On March 13, federal brokers in Kentucky seized a parcel purportedly containing a clock that originated from China that was once addressed to Segovia and allegedly contained valeryl fentanyl, the criticism mentioned.

Amid the investigation, brokers additionally discovered emails and WhatsApp chat messages on Segovia’s telephone allegedly speaking about shipments of substances.

The Executive Director of the San Jose Police Officers Association Joanne Marian Segovia is noticed right here an undated record picture.

Segovia is scheduled to make her first courtroom look Friday afternoon.

ABC News was once not able to achieve Segovia for remark. Online courtroom data don’t come with any lawyer information for her.

If convicted, she faces up to twenty years in jail.

Segovia have been with the union, which represents San Jose police officials, for just about twenty years, in accordance to San Jose Police Officers Association President Sean Pritchard.

“I was shocked, became saddened, and as the days have gone by, I’m at a place where I’m now, I’m angry,” Pritchard told San Francisco ABC station KGO.

Pritchard informed KGO he become conscious about the investigation every week in the past after you have a decision from federal government concerning the fees towards Segovia.

“A woman who has helped fallen officers’ families, helped organize fundraisers when officers’ children are sick. That’s the person we know,” he informed the station.

Federal investigators allege Segovia used her non-public and administrative center computer systems to order hundreds of opioids and different drugs to her house and used her administrative center on the San Jose Police Officers’ Association to distribute managed ingredients, together with the usage of the union’s UPS account.

The union mentioned it had no wisdom of the alleged criminality and is carrying out an inside investigation.

Segovia, a civilian worker, has been put on go away, the union mentioned.

ABC News’ Jack Date contributed to this file.