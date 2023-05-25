Batting Around: Who’s the best shortstop in MLB? Wander Franco, Bo Bichette join conversation with veterans

Throughout the baseball season, CBS Sports MLB professionals acquire in combination to talk about the newest happenings in a roundtable layout referred to as Batting Around. They take on more than a few topics akin to the most up-to-date news, ancient questions, and their ideas on the long term of baseball. Last week, they debated the best present competition in baseball. This week’s subject is the best shortstop.

Who is the best shortstop in baseball?

Matt Snyder: It’s a difficult name, however I’m hesitant to offer the mantle of the best shortstop in baseball to Wander Franco but. Although he is a smart participant and is certain to strengthen, his inconsistencies and damage historical past make me pause. I believe Bo Bichette is the present best shortstop in baseball. In his 3rd complete season, Bichette has made vital enhancements in many spaces, together with his strikeout fee. He has the doable to complete in the most sensible 5 and even most sensible 3 as an MVP candidate. Other acquainted names like Francisco Lindor, Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, Corey Seager, and Xander Bogaerts may just additionally input the conversation through the finish of the season, however for now, I’m sticking with Bichette.

R.J. Anderson: The resolution is determined by the definition of “best.” From a multi-year viewpoint, Carlos Correa leads all shortstops in Wins Above Replacement since 2021. But if we glance best at this season, it is affordable to mention both Wander Franco or Bo Bichette is the best shortstop.

Mike Axisa: Fernando Tatis Jr. is also the resolution since he’s enjoying neatly in proper box, however I’d select Wander Franco if we’re choosing the best shortstop for the subsequent 10 years. However, for simply 2023, I’d select Corey Seager. Despite his hamstring damage, Seager has been enjoying exceptionally and is in his top. His abilities recommend that he’s going to carry out at a prime stage all the way through the yr. I lean in opposition to Seager over Carlos Correa and Trea Turner, who’ve been suffering. However, my resolution is Franco long-term and Seager momentary. Shoutout to Xander Bogaerts and Bo Bichette.

Dayn Perry: Xander Bogaerts narrowly edges out Wander Franco and Bo Bichette for me because of his enhancements with his glove. If we take a look at the best shortstop with affordable near-term expectancies for the long term, I’d say it is Carlos Correa, as soon as he unearths his stage at the plate. However, he has deficient quality-of-contact signs, as does Trea Turner. Therefore, for now, I’m going with Bogaerts, however with a nod to Corey Seager, Wander Franco, and Bo Bichette.