Bathroom video from Taylor Swift Dallas concert goes viral

ARLINGTON, Texas — A video that displays a males’s restroom full of ladies ready in line all the way through a Taylor Swift concert at AT&T Stadium has garnered greater than 4.5 million perspectives on TikTok as of Friday morning.

Stefan Stevenson, who reviewed the April 2 show for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, posted the 10-second video to Twitter which displays a person getting into the boys's restroom. In the video, Stevenson issues the digicam to the signal appearing it's the males's restroom, the person says "it's mens" after which the 2 input to a long line of girls ready to make use of the restroom.

Stevenson’s video used to be shared on TikTok via Christi Clanton with the headline: “POV: You’re a man at the Taylor Swift concert 😂” and captioned “When he had to make sure he was in the right bathroom 😂 Taylor Swift Eras Tour Arlington 4/2 Night Three #swifties #erastour #taylorswift.”

The video posted on TikTok has greater than 399,000 likes and over 3,500 feedback.

One of the commenters stated this took place to him at a Harry Styles concert and "the girls in there shamed me for going in there. Even if it was the male bathroom."

“If the roles were reversed there’d more than likely be issues straight away,” any other commenter wrote.

Swift performed 3 live shows on March 31, April 1 and April 2. Arlington used to be the 3rd forestall on Swift’s “The Era’s Tour.” The three-night match introduced in a venue document 210,607 fanatics, according to AT&T Stadium’s Facebook page. Swift’s displays at the excursion remaining roughly 3 hours and quarter-hour, protecting 44 songs that includes 13 gown adjustments.